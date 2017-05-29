VIDEO: Wentworth Music Festival could become a future Glastonbury says Tony Christie

Is this the way to Wentworth becoming a Glastonbury of the future?

It is according to Amarillo superstar Tony Christie who was today singing the praises of the new venue after headlining the first ever Wentworth Music Festival in South Yorkshire.

Set against the spectacular backdrop of the Wentworth Woodhouse stately home - on the Rotherham and Barnsley border - it attracted around 4,000 people who also saw Heaven 17, Lemar, T'Pau, Dodgy and a host of other music and TV comedy stars.

Organisers and BBC Radio Sheffield presenter pals Toby Foster and Steve White admitted a few teething problems but said the overall response had been amazing and vowed as a result of its success the festival will be back even bigger and better next year.

Tony Christie, born just up the road in Consibrough, said he was thrilled to be invited to headline the stella line-up and believes the venue has the potential to grow to become one of the country's top festival destinations.

He said: "I was surprised and absolutely chuffed to headline the first one. I think they did it because I'm a local lad. My roots are this part f the world.

"I am hoping the is the first of many and in years to come this could be the new Glastonbury. The setting is incredible."

Sheffield electro legends Heaven 17 echoed his comments saying the festival, located in huge grounds, could become a much bigger.

Frontman Glenn Gregory said: "They've definitely got to do this again. It could really grow."

Lemar said: "It's been really good fun man.When a festival is outside you can only really ask for good weather and people being up for it. I got both today. And this house behind the stage is magnificent. A great venue."

Temptation chart-toppers Heaven 17 on stage playing to thousands of fans at Wentworth Music Festival

T'Pau's Carol Decker said: "I was very proud to do the inaugural Wentworth Music Festival. We had a wonderful sound crew, the crowd was amazing, the weather stonking ansd what a setting. I hope they invite me back again."

Also performing were Brit pop stars Dodgy, Beautiful South and the Housemartins tribute band The Southmartins, Big Shaun's Favourite Things, plus hotly tipped emerging local talent including Barnsley indie band Sundance, who opened the main stage, The Velcro Teddy Bears, The Torn and The Bar-steward Sons Of Val Doonican.

Comedy stars taking part included Archie Kelly, of Phoenix Nights, Steve Royle, who appeared in Peter Kay's Car Share, and Irish funnyman Martin Mor.

There was a Last Laugh Comedy Tent, a First Laugh Kids Comedy Tent, an Underground Tent, featuring unsigned bands, street entertainment, funfair rides, specialist food stalls and bars.

Wentworth Woodhouse stately home forms the spectacular backdrop for the new festival

Armed police were on duty backstage to keep everybody safe after the horrors of last week's terror attack outside Manchester Arena and acts including Shaun Doan, of Big Shaun's Favourite Things, thanked people for turning out to have a good time and standing up against terrorists - dedicating Oasis song Don't Look Back In Anger to the victims.

Co-organiser Steve White said of the festival: "Overall it's gone fantastic. We've had a fantastic line up - it has been absolutely incredible. Watching this whole field dancing around to Amarillo and singing along has just made this day to me.

"We got one or two things wrong. There were problems with the bar. They were queuing too long but we sorted that in the end and that's something for next year. But hey, this is the first time we've done this. We've never held a music festival in these grounds before.

"Overall today everyone has been saying what a fantastic day they have had. We've learned lessons from it and we will be doing another one. That won;t be the last Wentworth Music Festival and we will make it even bigger and better next year. But what a first year."

Armed police keeping South Yorkshire icon Tony Chrostie and everyone else safe at Wentworth Music Festival

Lemar on stage at Wentworth Music Festival

T'Pau with lead singer Carol Decker wowing fans at Wentworth

Big Shaun's Favourite Things featuring Toby Foster on bass guitar

Festival main stage openers were Barnsley indie band Sundance - on target for big things to come