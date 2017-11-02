Festive favourite heading to Wakefield

The Russian National Ballet is coming to town next week with a beautiful new production of The Nutcracker.

Based on the classic Christmas story The Nutcracker and the Mouse King, this classic ballet tells the story of Marie, a rather sad little girl, whose godfather Drosselmeier gives her a nutcracker doll as a gift on Christmas Eve.

The nutcracker, carved into the shape of a man, turns into a prince and the magic starts...

This fairytale is a treat for the whole family and will be at Wakefield Theatre Royal on Saturday November 11.

For tickets call 01924 211311 or visit www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk