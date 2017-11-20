READER OFFER: City Buzz Big Night Out - Gusto Christmas meal and drink for just £25pp

Hungry for a Christmas bargain party night out?

Then look no further for a Christmas cracker of an offer we have with restaurant favourite Gusto - with thee restaurants to choose from.

For one night only - Thursday November 30, 2017 - a three-course Christmas meal with a glass of Prosecco, or a glass of wine, bottled beer or soft drink, all for £25 per person - which would usually set you back around £40.

See full menu details below.

This exclusive City Buzz offer is available at Gusto branches in Leeds city centre, Cookridge and York.

HOW TO BOOK

Online select your chosen Gusto restaurant to enjoy a three course Christmas meal with a glass of prosecco, visit gustorestaurants.uk.com.

Or, by phone, call the restaurant here you want to dine and quote City Buzz Big Night Out.

The restaurants and their booking numbers are:

Gusto Cookridge, at 151 Otley Old Road, Leeds LS16 6HN on 0113 267 2100.

City Buzz Big Night Out at Gusto - make a date for one night only reader offere, November 30, 2017.

Gusto Leeds city centre branch at 10 Greek Street, Leeds LS1 5RU, call 0113 200 5920.

Gust York branch restaurant at 2-4 Little Stonegate, York YO1 8AX, on 01904 731667.

For parties of more than six please contact your chosen restaurant by telephone and quote the offer City Buzz Big Night Out​.

The deal offers a great opportunity to sample the delicious delights on Gusto’s Christmas menu and really gets you into the festive spirit.

Mouth-watering festive desserts

Italian-inspired Gusto is all about making the everyday exquisite - and its Christmas menu is certainly no exception.

Starters include a Spiced Celeriac Soup served with an oven-baked focaccia, Bresaola Carpaccio served with a rocket and Grana Padano salad, or Smoked Mackerel bound with chive mascarpone, capers and lemon.

The main courses are just as delicious and all highly recommended - Daube of Beef, Baked Salmon Fillet, Gusto Roast Turkey and Butternut Squash and Mushroom Pacchetto.

And as if two tasty courses weren’t enough, the mouth-watering desserts will ensure you feel as stuffed as the Christmas turkey by the end of your slap-up meal.

How about the Gingerbread Panna Cotta, dusted with a dark chocolate and ginger crunch? Spiced Plum Frangipane, with a forest fruit compote and vanilla ice cream, is also set to be a winner, as is the Dark Chocolate Tart with Amara cherries and Rum chantilly cream.

Terms and conditions: Please note that the special offer is valid for one night only on November 30, 2017. There is limited availability - so book your table now to take full advantage of this amazing festive deal. This offer is not available with any other promotion or menu. It is subject to availability as per the booking interface. Plus usual Johnston Press terms and conditions - for details visit

Christmas treats at Gusto

City Buzz Big Night Out​ - Gusto Christmas Dinner Offer Menu

TO START

SPICED CELERIAC SOUP

Dressed with chive oil and served with oven baked focaccia

BRESAOLA CARPACCIO

Served with a rocket and Grana Padano salad with a garlic cream dressing

SMOKED MACKEREL

Mackerel bound with chive mascarpone, capers and lemon served with artisan bread

MAINS

DAUBE OF BEEF

Tender, slow cooked beef in a red wine and green peppercorn sauce with fried potato gnocchi

BAKED SALMON FILLET

In a spiced lentil and tomato dressing

GUSTO ROAST TURKEY

Served with braised red cabbage and all the trimmings.

BUTTERNUT SQUASH AND MUSHROOM PACCHETTO

A delicate pastry parcel served with braised red cabbage and a sage gravy

All served with rosemary roast potatoes, buttered carrots, sprouts and green beans

DESSERT

GINGERBREAD PANNA COTTA Dusted with a dark chocolate and ginger crunch

SPICED PLUM FRANGIPANE

With a forest fruit compote and vanilla ice cream

DARK CHOCOLATE TART

With Amara cherries and Rum chantily cream