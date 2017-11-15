Rising stars Jordan Allen include Leeds date on biggest tour to date

Up and comers Jordan Allen are off on their first-ever headline tour of the UK and have included a stop-off in Leeds as part of their itinerary.

The Bolton band have been making friends round the country with their infectious and exciting indie sound and the upcoming shows will be their biggest to date.

They will be playing The Chapel, in Leeds, on Friday, December 8 with tickets available from: www.jordan-allen.com.

The tour comes off the back of some support shows with Yorkshire favourites The Sherlocks, including a gig in front of a 2,500 strong crowd at Manchester Academy.

Jordan Allen have also notched up sets at major festivals like Tramlines and Dot To Dot, and their ‘110 Ways to Make Things Better’ track was voted by the public as the #1 anthem of Virgin Radio’s Freshfest as picked from 1000s of entries so it’s already been quite a year.

Making waves early on in 2017 with their triumphant and touching ‘Livin’ La Vida Bolton’ charity EP, the band hint we can expect new material to be released from them very soon.

On the winter tour Jordan Allen will also be joined by friends and local talent, with each night promising a rotating showcase of top flight new artists.