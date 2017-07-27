Marc Almond heading to Leeds for Town Hall date

Leeds music legend Marc Almond is heading back to the city for a gig this autumn as part of his UK tour that follows the release of intriguing new album ‘Shadows And Reflections’.

The tour starts at London’s Royal Festival Hall and across 18 dates, Almond will perform with a full orchestra, playing songs from ‘Shadows And Reflections’ as well as other known and lesser known gems from the period he has taken his latest material from.

The album, released by BMG on September 22, features sumptuous orchestral arrangements of iconic torch songs and 60s orchestral pop for which he is beloved, as well as two new original compositions.

It features songs written or recorded by artists such as Burt Bacharach, The Action, The Yardbirds, Bobby Darin, Julie Driscoll, Billy Fury and the Young Rascals.

“It’s a sea of lush strings, lilting guitar, choral harmonies and full, panoramic sound. I wanted it to have the feel of a very late 1960s Italian cinema soundtrack” says Marc.

“Everything stems from and returns back to that final track.” The album thematically begins and ends in an apartment. “It’s about this guy that’s living in a luxury expansive glass apartment overlooking the city, filled with sculptures and beautiful things, an empty soulless shell, surrounded by absurd wealth. He is sitting alone and I imagine listening to this music, possibly the songs that make up this album. He’s rich in the bank but the poorest person you know.

“I particularly like the strangeness of many of those 60s records. The oddness about them, sometimes unsettling, out of the mould, that light psychedelia approach from the early Floyd records, Sgt Pepper and Soft Machine.”

Almond’s deep affection for brilliantly arranged 1960s pop has been prevalent throughout his career and has served him well. His versions of ‘Jacky’, ‘The Days Of Pearly Spencer’, ‘Tainted Love’, ‘Something’s Gotten Hold Of My Heart’, and ‘What!’ have become much treasured recordings from an artist who can take an old song and bring it new life with impeccable style.

A look at Marc’s popular 60s Spotify playlists gives insight into the sounds and singers that he continues to be inspired by.

Almond’s own career is still going strong as he cements the 60th birthday year with another 18-date tour to follow on from his sold-out spring tour that came off the back of the top 10 success of the ‘Hits And Pieces’ compilation.

He will be performing at Leeds Town Hall on Tuesday, October 10.