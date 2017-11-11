Jim White: Man of many parts and on his way to Leeds

American singer-songwriter and real character Jim White is back with a new album ‘Waffles, Triangles & Jesus’ and a UK tour that include a date in Leeds.

White will be bringing a full band with him and will be appearing at the Brudenell Social Club on Tuesday, November 21.

His sixth solo studio album is a joy ride of sonic influences featuring a bevy of his hometown Athens’ roots musicians, plus west coast indie darlings Dead Rock West and rock and roll maverick Holly Golightly.

Prior to ‘Waffles, Triangles & Jesus’, White released five eclectic albums, with many songs from his back catalogue appearing both in film and television, including the critically acclaimed Breaking Bad.

White gets around. When he’s not releasing his own critically acclaimed solo albums he splits his time producing records for other songwriters, exhibiting his visual art in galleries and museums across the USA and Europe and publishing award winning fiction.

UK fans may recognise White as the narrator and defacto tour guide for the award winning BBC documentary, Searching for the Wrong Eyed Jesus, a road movie set in the rural South,.

Prior to becoming a musician White led an aimless, diverse life, working countless jobs, including dishwasher, landscaper, lifeguard, cook, surfboard laminator, road builder, culminating with 13 long years driving a taxi cab in New York City.

He is presently at work completing a memoir, Incidental Contact, based on a series of uncanny coincidences that befell him during his days driving that taxi in New York City.

Two chapters of Incidental Contact, The Bottom and Superwhite, have been published in the literary music journal Radio Silence, with Superwhite being awarded a Pushcart Prize for short fiction.

White was a pro surfer. He served as literary commentator for the National Endowment of the Arts. He was a European fashion model. Samuel Beckett once played a practical joke on him. There’s lots more non linear information that doesn’t really fit the usual bio format. But that’s Jim — he gets around.

Listen to Jim White’s new song ‘Far Beyond The Spoken World’:

- Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/loose-music/far-beyond-the-spoken-world/

- Spotify: http://open.spotify.com/track/5yXTie6iKHmQlfzXadpqxn

- Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ijhtLiWIGLo