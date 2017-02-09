Eroica Britannia cycling festival steps up a gear with ABC's Martin Fry and DJ Norman Jay

Poison Arrow hitmaker Martin Fry is on target to join thousands of fans on a bike ride after he headlines a retro cycling festival weekend in the Peak District.

The 80s star and his legendary band ABC will top the Saturday night bill at this year's Eroica Britannia three day event, which runs from June 16 to 18.

Superstar DJ Norman Jay opens the festival on the first night with a set featuring funk, soul, rare groove, disco and Motown.

But a highlight for many will be taking part in The Ride - three cycling routes to chose from of 25, 55 and 100 miles - through the region's tough but beautiful countryside, on the Sunday.

Riders must use pre-1987 road bikes and dress in flamboyant traditional and vintage clothes for what is billed as 'the world's most handsome bike ride’.

Fry, famed for his gold lame suits, who will be performing greatest hits such as Look Of Love, Tears Are Not Enough and Viva Love from iconic albums The Lexicon of Love and follow up The Lexicon of Love II, is also a keen cyclist.

And he and his family will be making a weekend of it by taking part in The Ride.

He said: "Really looking forward to Eroica Britannia. Vintage sounds with vintage wheels. Dusting down my pre '87 kit as we speak'

BUY TICKETS: Festival tickets are £20, for a one day pass; £30 for a three-day pass; Kids under 12 go free. Ride Places are £65 and £45. Camping, for four nights, is from £70, luxury camping from £165. Full details at eroicabritannia.co.uk

The award-winning weekend attracted 40,000 visitors last year with 4,500 riders taking part in The Ride, including 1000 women and international visitors from Brazil, USA, Canada, Germany, Italy, Singapore, France and Australia.

The oldest rider was an 86-year-old man and the youngest was just eight-years.

Now in its fourth year, the Eroica Britannia camp has been moved to farmland around Friden Grange, six miles from its previous home of Bakewell and a 35-minute drive south of Chesterfield.

L’Eroica, which translates as ‘the heroes’, was launched in 1997 in Tuscany, Italy - where Giancarlo Brocci wanted to reconnect others to the heritage that inspired much Italian history, literature, culture, and music. It has led to global events.

A spokeswoman for Eroica Britannia said: It will be 35 years, almost to day, since the platinum selling album The Lexicon of Love' entered the UK album charts at number one.

"W e can't think of a more exciting or relevant headliner for the Saturday night, especially with Martin Fry's love of flamboyant outfitting and sartorial style, which is the perfect match for the three-day glamour of Eroica Britannia.

Thousands of families are expected at this year's Eroica Britannia family cycling festival at Friden Grange, six miles from its previous home of Bakewell, June 16 to 18, 2017.

"The stars truly aligned when Martin and his family confirmed they would be joining us on The Ride.

"Eroica Britannia is truly going to be an all-star line-up in 2017 with festival headliners, famous faces and legendary sportsmen and women joining us.

"We are going to be presenting a world class, five star family festival weekend in the 100 acres of our new location which includes beautiful woodlands and great expanses of lush green countryside.

"Our headliners and 4,500 riders wowing us with their steely style and determination, on their restored pre-1987 cycles in incredible outfitting, heading towards our festival finish line, to crowds of cheering thousands, is the stuff that dreams are made of.'

Places to join The Ride have sold faster than ever from the UK, Europe and beyond.

