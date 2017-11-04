TV Choice: What to download or stream this week

The best of the stuff in the cloud...

BBC iPlayer: Calais: The End of the jungle

This film documents the final days of the Calais Jungle as the largest migrant camp in Europe erupted into flames. A year on from the eviction, five-time BAFTA-winning director Dan Reed charts the impossible dilemmas faced by the French police and a dedicated team of British volunteers.

BBC Three: Coconut

Follow Diary of a Badman star Humza Arshad as he becomes Ahmed Armstrong - a tweed-wearing, hard Brexit-supporting ‘gentleman documentarian’ and star host of Pak Nation TV. In episode one we meet Ahmed and the staff of the station for the first time.

Sky Box Sets: The Pacific

Executive produced by Tom Hanks, Steven Spielberg and Gary Goetzman, this multi-award-wining miniseries tracks the intertwined real-life stories of three US Marines across the Pacific Theatre during World War II. Ten episodes of gut-wrenching drama.

Amazon Video: The Platinum Life

Meet the women behind some of the biggest names in the music business. From Kid Ink to Ne-Yo and Nelly, it’s time for these women to step out of the shadows and shine. This all-access docu-series offers a backstage pass into the lives of the savvy women behind some of the biggest music stars in the world.

Netflix: Alias Grace

Based on a true story from the 19th century, Alias Grace stars Sarah Gadon as Grace Marks, an impoverished Irish immigrant who, while working as a servant for a wealthy Canadian, was convicted for the murders of her employer and his housekeeper. However, her case proved controversial, and the drama sheds light on what happened to her.

Sky Cinema: Assassin’s Creed (2016, Sky 12)

The hugely popular video game franchise transitions to the silver screen as Michael Fassbender stars as Callum Lynch, a career criminal saved from death row by pioneering scientist Sophia Rikkin (Marion Cotillard) and her powerful father Alan (Jeremy Irons).

By tapping into Callum’s past and reliving the experiences of his ancient assassin ancestor the Rikkins hope to locate the Apple of Eden, an ancient artefact of untold power. It could be used to end violence and conflict once and for all, but is that really what they and secret order the Knights Templar want it for? Stylish action adventure. From Friday.