TV Choice: What to download or stream this week

The best from the ether. . .

BBC iPlayer: Chris Packham: Asperger’s and Me

For most of his life, broadcaster and naturalist Chris Packham didn’t tell anyone about the one thing that in many ways has defined his entire existence. Chris is autistic - he has Asperger’s Syndrome, which means he struggles in social situations.

BBC Three: Annie Mac: Who Killed The Night?

Almost half of the UK’s nightclubs have closed down over the past decade.

In this film, broadcaster and international DJ Annie Mac investigates who is killing our nightlife. Is it property developers, the police or local councils who are contributing to the decline?

Sky Box Sets: Twin Peaks

All three seasons of David Lynch and Mark Frost’s acclaimed drama become available with Sky Box Sets and NOW TV, taking viewers on a trippy journey into the dark side of a small-town America. Lock the door, turn off the lights, tune in and drop out. . .

Amazon Video: Lucifer

Entering its third season, the story of the original fallen angel continues. As Season Two came to a close, Lucifer took care of a little problem called Mom, aka Charlotte (Tricia Helfer). But now he’s facing an even greater challenge - finding out who kidnapped him and why his wings are back.

Netflix: Stranger Things

It’s one of the biggest on demand hits ever, an award-winning series that has become a phenomenon across the globe. And now it’s back for a second run. When we catch up with the folks from the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, it’s 1984, a year on from the events of the initial run. Nevertheless, they’re still coming to terms with what happened.

Sky Cinema: Rings (2017, Sky 15)

Lank-haired spectres come slithering out of flat screens and smartphones as the smash-hit horror series returns.The Big Bang Theory’s Johnny Galecki is to blame, here playing a science professor who stumbles across the death-bringing videotape in a junkshop VCR and soon witnesses all manner of creepy goings-on – rain falling upwards, an insect hatching from the end of a lit joint.

Interest sufficiently piqued, he kicks off an extracurricular research project that brings in college kid Holt and his concerned high-school girlfriend Julia. Spain’s F Javier Gutiérrez (Before the Fall, Demonic) directs.

From Saturday.