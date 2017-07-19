‘World class’ Castleford skipper Shenton earns praise

Castleford Tigers boss Daryl Powell has hailed Michael Shenton’s display against Salford as “world class” after he set up several tries in the 38-14 victory.

Shenton emphasised his England claims as he was a vital part of the Tigers left edge attack that was in outstanding form with four tries scored by Greg Eden and Joel Monaghan, who played on the left wing on the night - and Powell was delighted with his display.

He said: “Michael Shenton’s skill level was exceptional.

“His ability to get the ball out to his winger, especially with no time at all and limited space was high class skill.

“He got some smart service from Luke Gale and his ability to deliver the ball to his winger was world class on the night.”

Powell also praised his contrasting half-backs, Luke Gale and Ben Roberts, for their attacking work against the Red Devils.

He added: “The half-backs were great as well and they are completely different.

“You see what Benny Roberts can do with that try in the first half when he scored a great individual effort.

“He’s very difficult to deal with, he’s strong and his footwork is fantastic.

“Luke Gale is a controlling influence who directs the team very well. He came up with a lot of very smart passes.”