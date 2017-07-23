Wigan forward Farrell joins Featherstone for rest of season

Have your say

WIGAN Warriors forward Connor Farrell has joined Featherstone Rovers on loan until the end of the season.

He has played regularly for Wigan’s dual-registration partners Swinton Lions this year under their former coach John Duffy who is now in charge at Featherstone.

Rovers completed the signing of the 23-year-old second-rower just hours before the transfer deadline.

Farrell, who will wear number 29 jersey, will train with the squad for the first time on Monday.

He made his first-team debut for Wigan in 2014, making two senior appearances that season and seven in 2015.

He spent the 2016 season on loan with Widnes Vikings where he made 12 appearances.

Duffy said: “Connor is a hard-working and very talented professional, who has a big future in the game.

“We are pleased to have him on board for the rest of the season and look forward to integrating him into the team.

“I have worked with him in the past and he has plenty of top-flight experience, which will benefit us in the Qualifiers.”