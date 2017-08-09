Webster and Springer back in Castleford squad for Salford game

Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell has named his 19-man squad to take on Salford Red Devils at the AJ Bell Stadium on Friday.

Powell makes two changes to last week’s squad with Jake Webster and Gadwin Springer returning in place of Andy Lynch and Larne Patrick.

The Cas boss is keen to get straight back to winning ways and said: “When you lose you learn a lot about yourselves and your performance levels and we have been winning consistently for a number of weeks, so at some point you are going to get beat and I think we will learn a lot from it and we look forward to the challenges ahead.

“They are all big games when you get to this point in the season and we need to start well this week. Jake Webster is back training and I’m hopeful that he’ll be back on Friday night and Junior Moors and Greg Eden are not too far away now too.”

Tickets will be available until noon on Friday and limited seats remain on the Castleford Tigers official coaches. Book yours at the Tigers Den club shop in Carlton Lanes.

The 19-man squad is: 18. Matt Cook, 34. Alex Foster, 7. Luke Gale, 1. Zak Hardaker, 25. Jy Hitchcox, 11. Oliver Holmes, 23. Tom Holmes, 14. Nathan Massey, 12. Mike McMeeken, 9. Paul McShane, 10. Grant Millington, 13. Adam Milner, 2. Greg Minikin, 21. Joel Monaghan, 16. Ben Roberts, 15. Jesse Sene-Lefao, 4. Michael Shenton, 19. Gadwin Springer, 3. Jake Webster.