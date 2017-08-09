We have learned a lot from Leigh defeat says Rovers star Taulapapa

CENTRE Misi Taulapapa says Featherstone are “happy to fly under the radar” ahead of this weekend’s Super 8s Qualifier at London Broncos.

The Broncos went close to pulling off an upset in a 20-18 defeat at Super League Catalans Dragons last Saturday but veteran Taulapapa believes Rovers can beat them.

Featherstone aim to bounce back from a 38-12 home defeat against Leigh Centurions in their opening Qualifier when they face London for the fourth time this season at West Ealing on Sunday.

“We threw away our chance to win against Leigh but we won’t do that again. We just need to be smarter and look after the ball better - and we will,” said former Samoan international Taulapapa.

“London are a team we have done pretty well against this year. We beat them at home and perhaps should have away, so we know what to do.

“A few people may have written us off in terms of our chances in the Qualifiers but we know a win or two will set the ball rolling and make us difficult to stop.

“We have a few more bodies coming back this week too, so competition for places gets even higher.

“I think we will be going to London with pretty much our strongest 17, which is massive for us.

“A lot of people are talking about London after their performance against Catalans last week, but we are happy to fly under the radar.

“We have learned a great deal from last Saturday’s game against Leigh and will take it into Sunday, against a good London side.”