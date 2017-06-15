Walton set to make Rovers return in Leeds cup clash

FEATHERSTONE Rovers are set to welcome back centre Jason Walton for tomorrow’s Ladbrokes Challenge Cup clash at Leeds Rhinos.

Walton was a late withdrawal in last Sunday’s Championship game at Bradford Bulls.

His place was taken by Kyran Johnson whose only previous apppearance this season was in the 30-22 defeat at Hull Kingston Rovers on Good Friday.

Rovers coach Jon Sharp said: “Jason had struggled all week with a sore back.

“On Sunday morning, he said it was not improving at all so we had to make a late change. I was pleased to give Kyran Johnson an opportunity to play on the wing and move Misi Taulapapa to centre. I thought they both acquitted themselves really well.

“I was chuffed to bits for Kyran. He was outstanding when he had his chance at Hull KR and I thought he did a good job again at Bradford. He looked great.

“He’s been patient and worked really hard and he’s done extras and he got the benefit last Sunday.”