Vowles still misses being in Castleford

Castleford Tigers’ Australian legend Adrian Vowles has spoken about how much he loved his time at the club and still misses Castleford.

In a CTSLC forum Eye of the Tiger feature, the 1999 Man of Steel talked about his career and the club’s prospects for the 2017 season.

He said: “I fitted in easily due to the fact that I come from a much smaller town myself.

“I try to treat everyone the same and don’t mind having a chat.

“I used to go to the Monday night supporters club at the club with my family and I got to know so many supporters that way that are still friends today.

“Yes I missed home quite a bit but went home every year so it wasn’t so bad. I now miss Castleford over here.”

Asked if he would go back and change anything about his time at Castleford, Vowles said: “The only thing I would change was I would have made the club give the offer they said they going to give me on the day they said. If that was the case I would never have left.”

On his own achievements in the game, the popular Australian puts his Castleford time high on his list.

“There are two, one is playing state of origin for QLD as I had never represented QLD at any age group and to be the 81st player to play for QLD was a dream come true and a goal is set when I was nine.

“Secondly it was the Man of Steel award. I went to the dinner just happy to be in contention and never thinking I was going to win it so it was great to be the first Queenslander to win the award and the first Castleford Tigers player to win it.

“The award was not only for me but for our club who had an awesome season on and off the field in 1999.”

Vowles reckons the current Castleford team can go a long way this year.

He added: “I think they can (win a trophy) and they just have to keep improving as they are in every aspect.

“If the players can do everything they can to ensure they are being as professional as possible and working on their weaknesses with the coaching staff they have I am sure they will have success.”