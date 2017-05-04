Ulugia sets pace in race to be Featherstone’s top try scorer

New Zealander Chris Ulugia leads the race to be Featherstone’s top try scorer this season.

The 25-year-old former Bradford centre, who finished last season on loan at Batley, took his tally for the campaign to nine with a 60th minute touchdown in Sunday’s victory against Sheffield Eagles.

Luke Briscoe, Josh Hardcastle and Ian Hardman are next in the club’s try scoring chart with six apiece.

On-loan half-back Cory Aston is the leading goalkicker and points scorer.

The 22-year-old Leeds Rhinos player has scored 87 points with four tries and 36 goals, including a drop goal, in just seven appearances which started with his competitive debut as a substitute in the home defeat against Rochdale Hornets in March.

Meanwhile, Featherstone’s Misi Taulapapa made his 200th appearance in the British game against his old club Sheffield last Sunday.

Taulapapa made 168 appearances for Sheffield Eagles from 2010 to 2015 and has now played 32 matches for Rovers.

Full-back Hardman needs six points to reach 500 for Featherstone.

His total of 494 comprises 120 tries and seven goals in 243 appearances for Rovers since he joined them in 2009.

Andy Bostock, currently sidelined with a broken hand, needs two tries to reach a career century of touchdowns.