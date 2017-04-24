Two schools finals at Featherstone Rovers on Tuesday

FEATHERSTONE’S LD Nutrition Stadium will host a Champion Schools double header tomorrow (Tuesday).

The year 11 boys and year 11 girls finals will be played at the home of Championship club Rovers.

Castleford Academy take on Brooksbank School in the boys final (7pm kick off).

The two sides are old adversaries, having faced off a number of times in recent years, including a remarkable year 10 final in London last year when Ritchie Westwood’s late drop goal was the difference in a 11-10 win for Castleford.

The West Yorkshire rivals both boast England Youth players, with Castleford’s Westwood and Corey Johnson playing in England’s recent series win over France, while Brooksbank’s Morgan Smithies captained the side alongside fellow Brooksbank and Siddal teammates Amir Bourouh and Riley Dean.

The girls final kicks off at 5.30pm, with St Peter’s from Dewsbury facing Peterlee-based Shotton Hall.

St Peter’s enjoyed a 46-12 win over Sirius Academy from Hull in the year 10 final last year, with full back Caitlin Beevers the star of the show, scoring four tries.

Entry to the double-header is £3 for adults and £1 for concessions. Gates open at 4.30pm.