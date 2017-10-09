Two Castleford Tigers players in England World Cup squad

Despite Castleford Tigers’ runaway League Leaders’ Shield victory only two of the club’s players have been selected for England’s World Cup squad.

Scrum-half Luke Gale and back rower Mike McMeeken have been chosen, but there is no place for Super League’s top try scorer Greg Eden nor Tigers skipper Michael Shenton, both of who were in the Dream Team.

Outstanding performances from Paul McShane and Adam Milner over the year have also not been rewarded with World Cup places while other notable absentees include Wigan’s Sam Tomkins and Hull’s Marc Sneyd.

Warrington Wolves, who finished outside the top eight, have four players in the squad to Castleford’s two.

The England Rugby League World Cup 24-man squad (number of caps, professional and community club in brackets):

John Bateman (6, Wigan Warriors, Bradford Dudley Hill)

Kevin Brown (6, Warrington Wolves, Thatto Heath Crusaders)

Sam Burgess (18, South Sydney Rabbitohs, Dewsbury Moor)

Thomas Burgess (14, South Sydney Rabbitohs, Dewsbury Moor)

Ben Currie (0, Warrington Wolves, Golborne Parkside)

Luke Gale (4, Castleford Tigers, Middleton Marauders)

James Graham (33, St George Illawarra Dragons, Blackbrook)

Ryan Hall (32, Leeds Rhinos, Oulton Raiders)

Chris Heighington (5, Cronulla Sharks, Umina Bunnies)

Chris Hill (19, Warrington Wolves, New Springs Lions)

Josh Hodgson (11, Canberra Raiders, East Hull)

Jonny Lomax (4, St Helens, Orrell St James)

Jermaine McGillvary (6, Huddersfield Giants, Deighton Juniors)

Mike McMeeken (1, Castleford Tigers, Staines Titans)

Sean O’Loughlin (18, Wigan Warriors, Wigan St Patricks)

Mark Percival (3, St Helens, Halton Farnworth Hornets)

Stefan Ratchford (2, Warrington Wolves, Wigan St Patricks)

James Roby (26, St Helens, Blackbrook)

Scott Taylor (2, Hull FC, Skirlaugh)

Alex Walmsley (0, St Helens, Dewsbury Celtic)

Kallum Watkins (20, Leeds Rhinos, Latchford Albion)

Elliott Whitehead (10, Canberra Raiders, West Bowling)

Gareth Widdop (21, St George Illawarra Dragons, King Cross)

George Williams (5, Wigan Warriors, Wigan St Patricks)

England’s World Cup schedule is as follows:

Friday, October 20: Pre-tournament – England v Affiliated States (nib Stadium, Perth)

Friday, October 27: Opening game of RLWC – England v Australia (AAMI Park, Melbourne)

Saturday, November 4: England v Lebanon (Allianz Stadium, Sydney)

Sunday, November 12: England v France (nib Stadium, Perth)

All of England’s Rugby League World Cup matches will be broadcast live on the BBC.