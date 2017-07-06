Trinity star relishing facing old club Castleford Tigers

WAKEFIELD Trinity centre Joe Arundel is relishing playing against his former club Castleford in tonight’s Super League derby clash at Belle Vue.

The 25-year-old began his career with Castleford. He made 39 Super League appearance for the Tigers between 2008 and 2012 before spells with Hull and Bradford Bulls.

“I do like playing against Cas,” he said.

“All my family are Cas fans - though my side of the family support me - so it is good, especially in a local derby.”

Trinity ended a three-match losing run with a 26-12 win over Warrington Wolves last Saturday, but their recent form against Tigers has been disappointing.

“We let ourselves down with some poor performances so it was good to get the win last week and get some confidence going into the Cas game,” said Arundel.

“They are a really good team and the last few times we’ve played them we haven’t done ourselves justice.

“They have really outplayed us every time. They are a dangerous team right across the park, but I reckon if we do get up in their faces and rattle them a bit they are going to struggle. They are a very good side with a lot of threat all over the field so we have got to be on our game.

“We have got to worry about ourselves and make sure we give a good performance for our fans and hopefully get one over on the local rivals.

“We’ve got some very tough fixtures coming up, but I think we really want to push on and give ourselves a chance of the top-four. I think our performances over the season have put us in a good position to push on this year.”