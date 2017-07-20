Top scorer Eden not yet written off for season by Castleford

Castleford Tigers have not yet given up on getting Greg Eden back fit before the end of the season after the flying winger injured his shoulder during last Friday’s 38-14 win over Salford Red Devils.

Eden crossed for two tries to take his tally to 37 overall and 34 in Super League – just five and six behind the club and competition records set by Denny Solomona last year. But he was hurt scoring the second and had to go straight to hospital.

With the injury being more than just a dislocation it was thought on the night that Eden would be out of action for the rest of the season, but a scan since has given the club and player hope.

Head coach Daryl Powell told the Express: “Greg Eden is not great. It’s a tough injury for him, he’s got a grade three AC joint injury, which is right at the level where you may or may not have an operation.

“We’re not going to know that until he sees a surgeon. If he has an operation he won’t play again this year, but if he doesn’t then there’s potential that he will be able to play.

“It would be a big blow for him if he can’t play. I think he deserves to break the try record.

“I think the team does to be honest and I think the team’s the most important thing.

“It was last year regardless of any individual’s claims and it is this year. The way the team performs together creates opportunities for individual players.

“Greg’s been the beneficiary of it this year and I would have loved to have seen him break the record this year.

“I think it would have shown above anything else that the team is more important than any one individual.

“I’m hoping he can come back and have a real go at it and that will be great for him.”