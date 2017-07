Tigers star Webster avoids ban for high tackle

CASTLEFORD Tigers centre Jake Webster has avoided a suspension after being charged with a high tackle in Friday’s 24-22 Super League win against Hull FC.

The New Zealander, who submitted an early guilty plea, has been fined £300 for the grade A offence.

He is available to play in Thursday’s derby game at Wakefield Trinity.

Wakefield’s Keegan Hirst was fined £300 and also avoided a ban after submitting an early guilty plea for a grade A offence of dangerous contact.

Wakefield’s Reece Lyne will have his case heard at 5pm today after being charged with grade C dangerous contact.