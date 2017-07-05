Tigers star McMeeken signs two-year contract extension

ENGLAND forward Mike McMeeken has signed a two-year contract extension with runaway Super League leaders Castleford Tigers.

The 23-year-old former London Broncos second-row man was already under contract for 2018 and has now pledged his future at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle until at least the end of the 2020 season.

McMeeken’s outstanding form this season saw him called up to England’s elite performance squad and he made his debut against Samoa in the Pacific Test in May.

He said: “It was a straightforward decision to stay here. Since I’ve joined the club I’ve loved my time here. The club came to me with an offer and it was a pretty simple decision for me to stay,

“I was half the player I was when I joined this club. I knew I had the ability but being around Powelly and the rest of the coaches has helped me develop as a player.”

Tigers head coach Daryl Powell said: “It is fantastic news for the club that Mike has agreed to extend his contract.

“We have a strong desire to keep our best players at the club and build on the journey that we have started by developing individual players and our squad moving forward. Mike has developed into one of the best back rowers in the country and we think there is further development in his game over the coming seasons. I look forward to working with Mike on improving his game and hopefully seeing him do special things with the Tigers and in the World Cup for England at the end of the season.”

Tigers chief executive Steve Gill said: “Mike has worked hard since arriving at the club, and this new deal is just rewards for the dedication and passion he has given to this team. Securing Mike’s future, along with our other recent signings, show’s our commitment and drive to progress and to cement our place as a top four club.”