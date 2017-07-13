Tigers name squad for Salford clash

CASTLEFORD Tigers will be without injured Adam Milner, Jake Webster and Larne Patrick when they host Salford Red Devils in their final home game of the regular season tomorrow night.

Kevin Larroyer, Tom Holmes and Jake Trueman have been called into the 19 man squad.

Super League leaders Castleford are 10 points clear of Salford who slipped to third place when Leeds Rhinos leapfrogged them by winning 50-24 at the AJ Bell Stadium last Sunday.

The Tigers will aim to maintain this season’s impressive home record after winning all 10 league games at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle so far.

They suffered the first of only three league defeats this year when they were pipped 13-12 at Salford in wet and windy conditions in March.

Castleford boss Daryl Powell said: “Salford play with real width and are very creative as a team so we know our defence has to be right at the top of our ability on Friday night.

“Salford are a very hard-working team with key individuals in all the right positions to challenge us and make it a tough game.”

Castleford’s squad is:

5. Greg Eden

34. Alex Foster

7. Luke Gale

1. Zak Hardaker

25. Jy Hitchcox

23. Tom Holmes

33. Kevin Larroyer

8. Andy Lynch

14. Nathan Massey

12. Mike McMeeken

9. Paul McShane

10. Grant Millington

2. Greg Minikin

21. Joel Monaghan

16. Ben Roberts

15. Jesse Sene-Lefao

4. Michael Shenton

19. Gadwin Springer

35. Jake Trueman