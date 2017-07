CASTLEFORD Tigers hooker Adam Milner faces four to six weeks on the sidelines after he sustained an ankle injury in last Thursday’s 25-24 win at Wakefield Trinity.

Tigers coach Daryl Powell said: “It’s a bit of a blow. He’s been influential for us this year.

“He’s a smart player with the ball. We need some of the other guys in the middle to step up.”

Jake Webster also misses Friday’s home Super League game against Salford Red Devils with a rib injury.