TIgers and Rovers handed home Challenge Cup ties

Castleford Tigers and Featherstone Rovers were both handed home ties in tonight’s Ladbrokes Challenge Cup sixth round draw.

Rovers face Halifax in all-Championship clash at LD Nutrition Stadium and Tigers take on St Helens in a mouth-watering all-Super League tie at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

Tigers will aim to avenge a 26-22 league defeat at St Helens earlier this month.

Rovers will hope to repeat a 32-26 victory at Halifax on the opening day of the league campaign in February.

The pairing guarantees there will be at least one Championship club in the quarterfinals.

Barrow, the only League One club through to the sixth round, make the trip to Leeds Rhinos while Swinton’s reward for knocking out Huddersfield Giants is a home game against Wigan Warriors.

The other ties are Salford Red Devils v Hull Kingston Rovers, Hull FC v Catalans Dragons, Dewsbury Rams v Wakefield Trinity and Warrington Wolves v Widnes Vikings.

Matches will be played the weekend of May 13-14.