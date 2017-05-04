Thackeray’s return gives Rovers boost

FEATHERSTONE Rovers are boosted by the return of playmaker Anthony Thackeray from suspension for Sunday’s Kingstone Press Championship game at Rochdale Hornets.

Thackeray has completed a two-match ban imposed for an intentional trip in the home game against London Broncos.

Coach Jon Sharp is pleased to welcome back the 31-year-old half-back who has been a key player for Rovers this season.

“I thought we missed Thackeray against Sheffield last Sunday with his organisational skills and the way he leads the team,” said Sharp.

“I thought we got lost at times in the second-half. He is definitely an important player for us.”

Rovers are again without injured Frankie Mariano, Jason Walton and Andy Bostock and suspended Luke Briscoe but Michael Knowles is back in contention after being rested for the Sheffield game.

“I had an opportunity to give Knowles a rest and freshen him up. He has played some tough rugby over the Easter period,” added Sharp, who will check on the availability of dual-registered Leeds players after the Rhinos have finalised the squad they are taking to Saturday’s game at Catalans Dragons.