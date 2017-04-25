Taulapapa escapes charge after being sin-binned for late tackle

Featherstone Rovers player Misi Taulapapa will not be charged after being sin-binned for a late challenge in the 73rd minute of the Championship game against Bradford Bulls on Easter Monday.

The RFL disciplinary panel decided the sin-binning was sufficient punishment.

The panel ruled Taulapapa was committed to making a tackle on an opponent and made forceful contact to the body area of the player.

The Bradford player off-loaded the ball prior to Taulapapa making contact but the contact was only marginally late and there was no contact to the head of the player.