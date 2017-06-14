Tagg and Aston recalled to Rovers squad for cup clash

BRAD TAGG and Cory Aston have been recalled to Featherstone’s squad for Friday’s Ladbrokes Challenge Cup quarterfinal at Leeds Rhinos.

Aston is on loan from Leeds Rhinos but the deal does not prevent him playing against his parent club.

Rovers are still without injured Luke Briscoe, Chris Ulugia, Andy Bostock and Scott Turner.

Featherstone’s squad is Ian Hardman, James Duckworth, Misi Taulapapa, Kyle Briggs, Anthony Thackeray, Darrell Griffin, Keal Carlile, Michael Knowles, John Davies, Richard Moore, Frankie Mariano, Brad Tagg, Luke Cooper, Matty Wildie, Kyran Johnson, James Lockwood, Jason Walton, Josh Hardcastle, Cory Aston.