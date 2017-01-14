Strong Rovers line-up will face new-look York

Featherstone will be at near full strength for Rovers full-back Ian Hardman’s testimonial match at Big Fellas Stadium tomorrow (3pm kick-off).

Kyle Briggs has recovered from ankle trouble and has been named in a 23-man squad to face League One York City Knights who will have 15 new faces on show in their first run out of 2017.

York’s debutants will include former Featherstone captain Tim Spears, ex-Lock Lane skipper Chris Siddons and full-back Ash Robson, a new signing from Castleford Tigers.

Richard Moore, Chris Ulugia and trialist James Kitchen return for Rovers after missing last Sunday’s 52-6 win against Hunslet.

Featherstone’s squad is Aaron Lyons, Andy Bostock, Anthony Thackeray, Brad Tagg, Chris Ulugia, Darrell Griffin, Frankie Mariano, Ian Hardman, James Duckworth, James Kitchen, Jason Walton, John Davies, Josh Hardcastle, Keal Carlile, Kyle Briggs, Kyran Johnson, Luke Briscoe, Luke Cooper, Matty Wildie, Michael Knowles, Richard Moore, Sam Day, Scott Turner.