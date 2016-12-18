Spears set for swift Rovers return in Hardman’s testimonial match

Former Featherstone captain Tim Spears is set to make a swift return to Big Fellas Stadium when Rovers host York City Knights in Ian Hardman’s testimonial match on Sunday, January 15 (3pm).

Experienced forward Spears rejected an offer from Bradford Bulls join League One side York after Featherstone released him at the end of last season.

Spears said: “Bradford wanted me to go full-time but I have quite a responsible job and, as I’m towards the end of my playing career, it didn’t really make sense to give that up.”

Hardman, who was awarded a 12 month testimonial last July 2016 and is heading into his ninth season with Rovers, said: “I am absolutely delighted to have been awarded a testimonial game at Rovers.

“It has been an honour to play for such a great club for so long and the match versus York will be a very special occasion for myself and my family.

“I would like to thank everyone at the club and in particular chairman Mark Campbell for arranging this fixture and also York City Knights who will provide stern opposition as we continue our 2017 Championship preparations.”

The match, which will be sponsored by ‘My Club Betting’ will see Rovers play in Ian Hardman’s limited edition testimonial shirts and will also feature a souvenir testimonial match day programme which will be available to purchase on the day.

Ian Hardman testimonial calendars are also currently available from the Rovers club shop for £10,