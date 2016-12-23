Smith speaks of pride in refereeing Castleford’s Boxing Day game

Former Royal Marine Jack Smith says he will be proud to referee the inaugural Harrison-Bryan Trophy clash between Castleford Tigers and visitors Hull on Boxing Day.

The Harrison-Bryan Trophy honours former players Thomas Bryan of Castleford and Hull’s Jack Harrison, who both fought in the First World War and are two of only three players to be awarded the Victoria Cross for their heroism during the conflict.

Boxing Day will mark 100 years to the day since Harrison’s last game for the Black and Whites.

Smith said: “I’m very proud to be a part of this game.

“I’m always keen to help the military in any way I can, and this is a great occasion to be a part of.

“It will be great to be involved and hopefully people come down to watch the game at a ground where there’s a great family environment.”

Boxing Day marks the start of both clubs’ and the referee’s pre-season campaign.

“Pre-season matches allow me to set my standards, so they’re really important,” Smith said.

“It should be a good game and a good occasion. They’re two evenly matched teams; Castleford pushed towards the top-four and Hull won the Challenge Cup.

“Both teams may have some academy players playing for them. I’m sure it will be a good game to be a part of.”