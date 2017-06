FIVE players from Featherstone Rovers and one from Castleford Tigers are in the 22-strong England women’s RL squad for two matches in France.

Featherstone’s Andrea Dobson, Brogan Churm, Natalie Harrowell, Kayleigh Bulman and Sinead Peach and Castleford’s Katie Hepworth will leave for France next Monday.

England will play the French national side on June 21 and June 24 in Perpignan in World Cup warm-up fixtures.