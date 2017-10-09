Six local players chosen for England’s World Cup squad

FIVE Featherstone Rovers Ladies players and one from Castleford Tigers Ladies have been selected for England’s 23-strong squad for the Women’s Rugby League World Cup which takes place in Australia in November and December.

Goalkicking full-back Katie Hepworth is Castleford’s sole representative in the squad.

The Featherstone players chosen are Kayleigh Bulman, Rhiannon Marshall, Sarah Dunn, Emma Slowe and Andrea Dobson.

England captain Dobson and prop Slowe are set to make their fourth World Cup appearances.

Head coach Chris Chapman said: “It’s been extremely tough to select a squad of only 23 players to compete in this year’s World Cup as all players have worked hard throughout the season for England and their respective clubs.

“We appreciate it is a big challenge against experienced professional players and it is one we are all looking forward to.

“It is a task that we believe we can achieve and all the players and staff have been working hard to ensure we are the best prepared team.”

The squad will fly out to Australia on Friday, November 10 and will play three pool games at the Southern Cross Group Stadium, Sydney against Papua New Guinea Orchids, Australian Jillaroos and The Cook Islands.

All Women’s Rugby League World Cup games are staged as triple-headers and will be played on Thursday November 16, Sunday November 19 and Wednesday November 22.