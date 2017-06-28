Shenton back in Castleford’s 19-man squad for Hull game

Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell has made one change to his 19-man squad for Friday’s game against Hull FC at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

Captain Michael Shenton returns from injury in place of Greg Minikin, who will miss his first game of the season.

The Castleford Tigers 19-man squad is:

5. Greg Eden

34. Alex Foster

7. Luke Gale

1. Zak Hardaker

25. Jy Hitchcox

23. Tom Holmes

33. Kevin Larroyer

14. Nathan Massey

12. Mike McMeeken

9. Paul McShane

10. Grant Millington

13. Adam Milner

21. Joel Monaghan

20. Larne Patrick

16. Ben Roberts

15. Jesse Sene-Lefao

4. Michael Shenton

19. Gadwin Springer

3. Jake Webster