Sharp: We are looking forward to facing London

COACH Jon Sharp says Featherstone are in a “really positive” mood ahead of Sunday’s trip to West Ealing to play Championship top-four rivals London Broncos.

London, who are just one point ahead of Rovers, have won their last nine matches since they were beaten 38-18 at LD Nutrition Stadium on Good Friday.

The winning run includes a 42-16 victory over Featherstone at Blackpool’s Summer Bash last month.

“We are really positive and looking forward to Sunday,” said Sharp.

“We are looking forward to travelling down there as well and being on the coach and spending some time together.

“I think that is a really good part of playing London.

“We know it is going to be a good surface and that it will be quick as well which suits us.”