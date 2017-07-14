Sharp: We aim to keep up pressure on London

COACH Jon Sharp says Featherstone aim to keep the pressure on London Broncos in the chase for second spot in the Kingstone Press Championship.

Rovers became the first part-time team to qualify for the Middle 8s for a second successive year when they won 32-14 at Oldham on Sunday.

With two matches of the regular season remaining, they are one point behind London and three ahead of fourth-placed Halifax who they host at LD Nutrition Stadium this Sunday.

Third-placed Rovers visit Toulouse in their final match while London’s last two fixtures are against Rochdale Hornets away and Batley Bulldogs at home.

“We will be kicking ourselves if we backed off now and London slipped up and Batley or Rochdale did us a favour,” said Sharp.

“We’ve no intention on doing that. We’ve every intention of putting pressure on London.”

Featherstone are seeking a hat-trick of wins over Halifax who themselves would seal a top-four place on Sunday if they beat Rovers and fifth-placed Toulouse lose at leaders Hull KR.

Rovers won 32-26 at Halifax on the opening day of the league campaign in February and beat them 24-12 at LD Nutrition Stadium in the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup in May.

“We will be going all out to win against Halifax in our last home game in the regular season. It’s really important the fans come out in numbers and celebrate with us what has been a magnificent achievement in qualifying again for the top-four,” added Sharp.

“There’s never much in games between us and Halifax and I don’t think it will be any different this weekend.

“It will be a really tough affair and that’s what we are expecting.

“Halifax have lots to play for and so have we so we are looking forward to it.”

Sharp rested several players for last Sunday’s game at Oldham and handed a debut to new signing Daniel Igbinedion who impressed from the bench.

“I’ve got to make checks on a couple of blokes this week,” said Sharp.

“Anyone carrying niggles won’t play. I want people to be 100 per cent fit and fresh for this game.

“It’s going to be a tough one on Sunday and I don’t think there will be any hiding place so we can’t afford to have anyone out there carrying a niggle.”

Fans who pre-purchase tickets online or at the Rovers store before 2pm on Saturday can obtain a reduced admission price of £15 adults, £10 concession and £5 juniors for Sunday’s match.