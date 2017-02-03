Sharp ‘totally understands’ decision to loan players to Bradford

Featherstone coach Jon Sharp says he “totally understands” Leeds Rhinos’ decision to loan players to Rovers’ Championship rivals Bradford Bulls.

Rhinos half-back Jordan Lilley, hooker Sam Hallas, second-rower Josh Jordan-Roberts and prop Mikolaj Oledzki have all joined Bulls on an initial one-month deal and are available for Sunday’s Kingstone Press Championship opener at Hull Kingston Rovers.

The loans - particularly of Lilley, who made 24 appearances for Rhinos last year and also played three times on dual-registration with Rovers - will strengthen Bulls, who this week announced a squad of just 20 signed-on players.

Rovers - who visit Halifax in Championship round one this weekend - have a dual-registration agreement with Rhinos, but Sharp insisted their noses have not been put out of joint by the move.

He said: “First and foremost, we have a really healthy and positive relationship with Leeds and we feel the benefit of that every week.

“Coming into the game against Halifax we will see some dual-reg’ players running out with us.

“With regards to the loan of four players to Bradford, I think the talking point is Jordan Lilley and what happens with him.

“For me, I totally understand it. I understand the philosophy behind it and I think the goodwill from (Rhinos chief executive) Gary Hetherington is plain to see.”

Sharp added: “Gary has always been an advocate of a strong game and been very supportive of some of the weaker clubs, which is not being disrespectful to Bradford. I get it, I fully understand that it’s an outstanding opportunity for some of the players who’ve gone there and for Jordan it is chance to play some first team football, which I think he needs.