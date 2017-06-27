Sharp expects ‘really tough game’ against Batley

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS returned from the capital without the points, but boss Jon Sharp was proud of their performance in a 36-30 loss to London Broncos.

It was Rovers’ third game in 10 days and Sharp said: “It was outstanding, an unbelievable effort. In (London coach) Andrew Henderson’s words ‘the best team lost’.

“It was a fantastic performance in context. We had to play Leeds Rhinos in a Challenge Cup quarter-final, then to be asked to play on Wednesday night against Swinton and then travel down to London four days later - it was probably one of the toughest, most resilient performances I have been involved with.

“We came away with nothing, but other results went our way and there was no damage done in that regard.”

Rovers remain third in the Kingstone Press Championship after fourth-placed Toulouse Olympique suffered a shock defeat at Dewsbury Rams and Halifax, who are fifth, went down to another side battling relegation, Swinton Lions. Sharp said Rovers came away from London with no major new injuries ahead of Sunday’s derby at home to Batley Bulldogs.

“That will be a really tough game,” he predicted.

“I don’t think the boys are going to know what to do with themselves this week with a full week to prepare - after five days, three days and three days.”