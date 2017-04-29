Sharp expects ‘pretty tight’ game against Sheffield

ON-SONG FEATHERSTONE Rovers are flying high and will only get better coach Jon Sharp reckons.

Rovers, who are at home to Sheffield Eagles tomorrow (3pm) are third in the Kingstone Press Championship and Sharp said: “We are in good form and we expect to finish the year strongly.

“Historically my teams do that. The way we train and the way pre-season is geared is to be ready for the back end of the year.

“We are building nicely and improving from one week to the next.

“As the weather has improved, so have we - certainly on attack.”

Rovers crushed Eagles 47-22 at Wakefield last month, but Sharp feels tomorrow’s game will be closer.

“We were really good last time we played them, it was one of our best performances of the year,” he said.

“Everything paid off for us, but I think they have improved.

“They are in a good run of form and I expect it to be pretty tight.

“It could go right to the wire and we have prepared that way.

“I expect it to be another high-scoring game because they are a really good attacking team.”

Rovers will be without broken hand victim Andy Bostock and Frankie Mariano has been told his fractured arm has not yet healed and he is facing another two weeks in pot.