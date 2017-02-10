Rovers without six players for Oldham clash

Featherstone Rovers will be without Richard Moore, Michael Knowles, James Duckworth, Scott Turner, Frankie Mariano and Misi Taulapapa for Sunday’s first home Championship game against Oldham at Big Fellas Stadium.

Mariano is serving a one-match ban, Taulapapa is awaiting visa clearance and the other four are still sidelined after missing last Sunday’s 32-26 victory at Halifax.

Jason Walton is back in contention after recovering from illness and Sam Day and Kyran Johnson have also been included in a 19-man squad along with Josh Hardcastle who made his competitive debut at Halifax.

Dual-registered Leeds Rhinos players Jack Ormondroyd, Josh Walters and Ash Handley are set to feature again.

Featherstone’s 19-man squad is Andy Bostock, Anthony Thackeray, Ash Handley, Brad Tagg, Chris Ulugia, Darrell Griffin, Ian Hardman, Jack Ormondroyd, Jason Walton, John Davies, Josh Hardcastle, Josh Walters, Keal Carlile, Kyle Briggs, Kyran Johnson, Luke Briscoe, Luke Cooper, Matty Wildie, Sam Day.