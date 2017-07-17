Rovers will reveal new coach tomorrow following Sharp’s departure

FEATHERSTONE Rovers will reveal their new head coach tomorrow after parting company today with Jon Sharp.

The new coach will be unveiled at a press conference at LD Nutrition Stadium at 1pm.

Former Huddersfield Giants boss Sharp took charge of his hometown team Rovers two years ago and his contract was due to expire at the end of the month.

The 50-year-old was today informed his Rovers deal would not be extended beyond 2017 and he leaves the club with immediate effect.

Rovers chairman Mark Campbell said: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank Jon for his efforts over the past couple of years.

“A decision to bring in a new head coach for 2018 has been taken and we feel leaving Jon in charge for the Qualifiers, only for him to depart in October, would make little sense.

“He leaves with our best wishes and we now looking forward to seeing how our Super 8s campaign unfolds.

“We are aiming high and expect to leave a mark this time around.”

Sharp added: “It is with pride I look back at the successes we achieved, with highlights being the 2015 Championship Shield win over London and us becoming the first part-time team to achieve back-to-back top-four finishes - and a Challenge Cup quarter-final game.

“I want to thank the fans who have been amazing. To my staff, I thank them for their support and loyalty and to the players, who have been a pleasure to coach and a joy to work with.”

Assistant coach Danny Evans and head of strength and conditioning Billy Mallinson have also left the club.