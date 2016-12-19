Rovers will hold development day for players

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS will run an Embed the Pathway development day at Big Fellas Stadium on Wednesday, February 15, from 10am to 12.30pm.

The day will focus on core skills of rugby league.

There will be coaching by Featherstone first team players and also a session from the club’s head of strength and conditioning Billy Mallinson.

The day is open to anyone aged 15 or 16, regardless of whether they play at a community club or not.

Anyone who would like to book a place or requires further information should e-mail Rovers community manager Jamie Cording at jamie.cording@featherstonerovers.net