Rovers take on Bulls in cup final at Heworth

FEATHERSTONE Rovers take on Bradford Bulls in the Women’s Challenge Cup final at Heworth ARLFC, Elmpark Way, York, this Sunday (3pm kick-off).
Admission is £2 for adults.
There is free admission for under 16s.
Featherstone beat Wigan St Patrick’s 30-16 in the semi-finals and thrashed last year’s finalists Leigh Miners Welfare 50-4 in the quarterfinals.
Bradford will go into the final as favourites. They overcame holders Thatto Heath 22-10 in the semis.
The Challenge Cup final will be preceded by by the Women’s Challenge Shield final between Army RL Ladies and York City Knights which kicks off at 1pm.
