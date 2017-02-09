Rovers supporters ‘react brilliantly’ to club’s new mascot Percy

Featherstone’s new club mascot Percy the Pit Pony has proved a big hit with Rovers fans.

Percy, who replaces pirate-themed Bluebeard, will make his competitive debut at Sunday’s first home Champonship game of the season against Oldham.

Sponsored by the National Coal Mining Museum at Overton, near Wakefield, Percy is designed to pay homage to the town’s heritage and rich history of deep coal mining,

Rovers general manager Davide Longo said: “We are really pleased with Percy and the supporters have reacted brilliantly to his arrival here.

“We have forged an exciting partnership with the National Coal Mining Museum on the back of Percy’s launch, one which we are extremely excited about.

“We will be working hard to activate our partnership further going forward, while getting Percy out there into the local community to meet everyone connected to Featherstone and, of course, the Rovers.”

Wendy Priest, head horsekeeper at the National Coal Mining Museum, said: “Percy proved to be a great hit when he met our resident pit ponies, Eric and Ernie, recently.

“It is hoped that with this new formed friendship the three will work together at the museum and matches – meeting the community, players, visitors and pony fans in general!.

“We are thrilled to be working closely with Featherstone Rovers and look forward to an exciting future with Percy the Pit Pony!”