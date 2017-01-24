Rovers star Ulugia: We have real quality in the squad

CHRIS ULUGIA is looking forward to Featherstone’s final pre-season outing against Leeds Rhinos at Big Fellas Stadium on Friday (7.45pm kick-off).

The former Batley Bulldogs centre scored two tries in last Sunday’s 28-20 win againsat Wakefield and is backing the Rovers to “pick up from where they left off” when they face their second Super League opponents Leeds.

“Beating a strong Wakefield team, at this stage of the season, shows a little bit of what we are capable of this year,” said New Zealander Ulugia, one of Featherstone’s off-season signings.

“We have some real quality within the squad and what is even more clear is the level of depth we have. Everyone is still fighting to tie down a starting spot, despite the fact we have played four games.

“Hopefully, we can pick up from where we left off against Wakefield and test the Rhinos in a similar manner on Friday.

“They will be probably close to full strength, as will we, so it looks set to be another challenge for us to overcome.

“The scoreline, even against Super League teams, is not a major thing when it comes to friendlies. We just want to perform again, allowing us to kick on into the new season.”

Tickets for Friday’s match are priced at £15 for adults, £10 for concessions and £5 for juniors – and can be purchased in store and online.