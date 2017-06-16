Rovers star Carlile: We need to start well against Rhinos

HOOKER KEAL Carlile reckons Featherstone Rovers can relax and play pressure-free rugby against Leeds Rhinos at Headingley tonight.

Rovers will go into the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup quarter-final as underdogs, but Carlile insists the Kingstone Press Championship part-timers are confident of giving a good account of themselves.

“Obviously we’ve been quite consistent this season and had some good performances of late,” Carlile said.

“This is a massive game for us as players and the club as well. We’re all looking forward to it. There’s no pressure on us and we’ll go there and give it our best shot.

“We have to start well as Leeds are a quality team and have internationals throughout. It will be a big task for us, but one we’re looking forward to.”

Rovers drew with former Super League side Hull KR two weeks ago and Carlile reckons that was good practice for tonight. He said: “In that first half against Hull KR we were on top and we were disappointed after that game as we thought we deserved the two points rather than one.

“If we can start against Leeds like we did against Hull KR we will give ourselves a shot. Nobody expects us to win, but if every single player in the 17 performs for the 80 minutes then I think we’ll do all right.”