Rovers reunion in aid of Hardman’s testimonial fund

A REUNION of Featherstone’s 2011 Championship Grand Final winning squad will be held in the Rovers clubhouse next Monday, May 8.

The event is in aid of Rovers full-back Ian Hardman’s testimonial fund.

Doors open at 7pm.

It promises to be an enjoyable get together with familiar faces attending from the 2011 campaign which culminated in Featherstone’s 40-4 victory over Sheffield Eagles in the Grand Final.

Admission is free to the informal evening. A highlights DVD will be shown and squad members will be interviewed.

There will also be an auction and a raffle.