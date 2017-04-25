Rovers prop Bostock faces six-week lay-off

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS prop Andy Bostock is facing six weeks on the sidelines after suffering a broken hand in the 30-4 Ladbrokes Challenge Cup fifth round win over Oldham two days ago.

The injury is a blow to Rovers, who were already without four key players and coach Jon Sharp is now likely to try to bring in a front-rower on dual-registration from partner club Leeds Rhinos.

But the team boss is confident Bostock’s injury will not affect Rovers’ impressive form and he said: “We are going all right.

“We need to keep bodies ticking over and getting people back. We are missing some good players at the moment.

“Anthony Thackeray and Luke Briscoe are suspended, Jay Walton is two weeks away and Frankie Mariano is a week away.

“They are four really good players, but we are still winning. Now we have got to sustain it.”

Sharp described the Cup win over Oldham as a “job done well”.

He said: “They are not a bad team at all, they are physical and we were coming off the back of three games against full-time teams in quick succession.

“It was always going to be a tough one for us, but we played really well.

“We defended great, we were patient and the players did not let things frustrate them.”