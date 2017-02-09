Several Featherstone Rovers players face late fitness tests ahead of Sunday’s first home Championship game against Oldham at Big Fellas Stadium (3pm kick-off).

Coach Jon Sharp will be checking on Richard Moore, Jay Walton, Scott Turner, Michael Knowles and James Duckworth who all missed last weekend’s 32-26 win at Halifax through injury or illness.

Moore, Walton and Turner were ruled out the day before the game.

Sharp said on Tuesday: “It’s too early at this stage to make any assessment of who is going to be ready and who isn’t.

“We’ve got some blokes who are carrying nasty knocks and they are going to be late calls.”

Rovers will be without Frankie Mariano.

The Scotland international second-rower is serving a one-match ban after submitting an early guilty plea to making dangerous contact on Leeds Rhinos centre Jimmy Keinhorst in a pre-season game.

Featherstone are also still without new first-team captain Misi Taulapapa who is awaiting visa clearance.

Sharp will again be checking on the availability of Leeds Rhinos dual registered players.

He was pleased with Rhinos quartet Jordan Baldwinson, Ash Handley, Josh Walters and Jack Ormondroyd at Halifax.

He said: “It’s now the third season where Baldwinson has been with us. I’ve just seen him develop again during the off-season and I thought he was great last Sunday.

“Ash Handley was superb and Josh Walters put in a workmanlike performance.

“I thought Halifax did a really good job on Ormondroyd and spent some time dealing with him but I was delighted with the Leeds players last weekend.”