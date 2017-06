Rovers player Bulman scores stunning try in England’s win

FEATHERSTONE Rovers Ladies winger Kayleigh Bulman scored a spectacular try as England Women’s RL team claimed a hard-earned 26-16 win over France in Perpignan last night.

Amy Harcastle’s hat-trick of tries, along with Bulman’s stunnning 95-yard solo effort, helped England lead 22-4 at the break in a game played in sweltering 32-degree heat.

Tara Stanley kicked three first-half goals.

France hit back but Kirsy Moroney’s try sealed England’s win.

Try scorers Bulman and Hardcastle stood out, with captain Andrea Dobson (Featherstone Rovers) earning praise in the pack.

England are in action again on Saturday when they face France once more in Perpignan.

England’s team last night was:

1. Charlotte Booth (Bradford Bulls)

2. Tara Stanley (Thatto Heath-St Helens)

3. Amy Hardcastle (Bradford Bulls)

4. Jess Courtman (Bradford Bulls)

5. Kayleigh Bulman (Featherstone Rovers)

6. Faye Gaskin (Thatto Heath-St Helens)

7. Kirsty Moroney (Bradford Bulls)

8. Danika Primm (Bradford Bulls)

9. Lois Forsell (Bradford Bulls)

10. Chantelle Crowl (Thatto Heath-St Helens)

11. Emily Rudge (Thatto Heath-St Helens)

12. Shona Hoyle (Bradford Bulls)

13. Andrea Dobson (captain) (Featherstone Rovers)

Subs:

14. Natalie Harrowell (Featherstone Rovers)

15. Sinead Peach (Featherstone Rovers)

16. Brogan Churm (Featherstone Rovers)

17. Rachel Thompson (Thatto Heath-St Helens)